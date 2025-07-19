"Implement as quickly as possible": Zelenskyy on agreements with Trump regarding air defense and weapons

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 3826 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 7934 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 8246 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
02:56 PM • 12738 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 73317 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 200469 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 104179 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 97786 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96186 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77462 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
80%
742mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the appointment of new ambassadors and announced a meetingJuly 19, 11:24 AM • 5374 views
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is knownJuly 19, 11:40 AM • 11825 views
The government discussed a new strategy for the development of defense innovations: the focus is on scaling "anti-Shahed" solutionsJuly 19, 12:00 PM • 4418 views
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attackJuly 19, 12:41 PM • 9618 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in Berdiansk01:56 PM • 10174 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 200468 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 131080 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 198874 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 220751 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 398394 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 11497 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 73317 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 135855 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 139160 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 144303 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

"Implement as quickly as possible": Zelenskyy on agreements with Trump regarding air defense and weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

President Zelenskyy announced agreements with Donald Trump regarding air defense and weapons, which are to be implemented quickly. Ukraine is ready to purchase necessary weapons and export technological Ukrainian weapons, including drones.

"Implement as quickly as possible": Zelenskyy on agreements with Trump regarding air defense and weapons

Ukraine has agreements with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, regarding air defense and weapons. These agreements must be implemented quickly. This was reported by UNN with reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening address on July 19.

Details

According to the Head of State, on Saturday, July 19, he received a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on various issues.

We are also working in the American direction: there are agreements with President Trump that we must implement - implement as quickly as possible. Ukraine is set for maximum productivity

- noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State clarified that the agreements concern air defense and a new agreement with America on weapons.

We are ready both to buy the necessary weapons and to export technological Ukrainian weapons to the United States of America – primarily drones, which have proven to be very effective life defenders in this war. Our government officials have also significantly intensified work on interceptor drones. I expect the signing of additional contracts next week

- said the President of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, July 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the team is working on another prisoner exchange with Russia. This is a continuation of the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.

Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting next week - Zelenskyy19.07.25, 19:11 • 1500 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9