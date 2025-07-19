"Implement as quickly as possible": Zelenskyy on agreements with Trump regarding air defense and weapons

Ukraine has agreements with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, regarding air defense and weapons. These agreements must be implemented quickly. This was reported by UNN with reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening address on July 19.

Details

According to the Head of State, on Saturday, July 19, he received a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on various issues.

We are also working in the American direction: there are agreements with President Trump that we must implement - implement as quickly as possible. Ukraine is set for maximum productivity - noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State clarified that the agreements concern air defense and a new agreement with America on weapons.

We are ready both to buy the necessary weapons and to export technological Ukrainian weapons to the United States of America – primarily drones, which have proven to be very effective life defenders in this war. Our government officials have also significantly intensified work on interceptor drones. I expect the signing of additional contracts next week - said the President of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, July 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the team is working on another prisoner exchange with Russia. This is a continuation of the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.

