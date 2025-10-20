Two Kharkiv residents defrauded citizens of almost 700,000 hryvnias by promising jobs in Europe

Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshlya District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, two men were notified of suspicion of fraud committed repeatedly and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, from October 2024 to June 2025, two residents of Kharkiv implemented a "scheme" to illegally seize citizens' funds under the guise of providing employment services abroad. - the message says.

Fake advertisements for work in factories, plants, and warehouses in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands were placed on popular online resources.

To communicate with people, the perpetrators used SIM cards and bank accounts registered to straw persons.

The fraudsters introduced themselves as "managers" and demanded an advance payment — 250 euros per person — for "concluding a contract and processing documents."

Subsequently, additional amounts for "insurance," "accommodation," and "compensation," which were allegedly needed for the final processing of the departure.

After receiving the funds, the suspects withdrew the money and spent it on their own needs.

The total amount of damages caused to the victims is almost 700 thousand hryvnias.

