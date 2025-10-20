$41.730.10
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
08:37 AM • 17739 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 43424 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 23767 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 26895 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 9834 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25060 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25951 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64680 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 108521 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Two Kharkiv residents defrauded citizens of almost 700,000 hryvnias by promising jobs in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

Two Kharkiv residents have been charged with fraud for organizing fake employment in Europe. They defrauded people of almost 700,000 hryvnias by demanding advance payment for non-existent services.

Two Kharkiv residents defrauded citizens of almost 700,000 hryvnias by promising jobs in Europe

Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshlya District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, two men were notified of suspicion of fraud committed repeatedly and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, from October 2024 to June 2025, two residents of Kharkiv implemented a "scheme" to illegally seize citizens' funds under the guise of providing employment services abroad.

- the message says.

Fake advertisements for work in factories, plants, and warehouses in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands were placed on popular online resources.

To communicate with people, the perpetrators used SIM cards and bank accounts registered to straw persons.

The fraudsters introduced themselves as "managers" and demanded an advance payment — 250 euros per person — for "concluding a contract and processing documents."

Subsequently, additional amounts for "insurance," "accommodation," and "compensation," which were allegedly needed for the final processing of the departure.

After receiving the funds, the suspects withdrew the money and spent it on their own needs.

The total amount of damages caused to the victims is almost 700 thousand hryvnias.

Defrauded people of over $92,000: Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and Kazakhstan liquidated a fraudulent call center in Odesa03.10.25, 10:58 • 12065 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Bank card
Belgium
Germany
Netherlands
Kharkiv