Two enemy UAVs were shot down in Cherkasy region. There is damage

In Cherkasy region, defense forces destroyed two enemy UAVs. Smashed windows in one of the houses and dry grass burning were recorded. Currently, air defense is working on the third "shahed". This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Ihor Taburets, reports UNN.

Air alert in Cherkasy region continues. Minus two enemy UAVs in the region so far. The most important thing is that people are safe - wrote Taburets on Telegram.

According to him, in one of the cases, there were broken windows in a private house in Cherkasy district. There was also a dry grass fire.

"The hunt for the third "Shahed" continues. Our defenders are working," added the RMA head.

Earlier, UNN reported that an air alert has been in effect in Cherkasy region since 9:30 am. The Ukrainian Air Force spotted several UAVs in the central part of the region.