Tusk: US assistance is an invaluable support for Ukraine and for global security
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the invaluable role of U.S. assistance for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. He also emphasized the importance of the US presence in NATO as a pillar of global security.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made a statement on the importance of cooperation between the United States, Ukraine and NATO in terms of global security. The message appeared on page of Kancelaria Premiera in the X network.
American assistance is invaluable for Ukraine to effectively counter Russian aggression
At the same time, Tusk noted that the US presence in NATO is a pillar of global security.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays a visit to Poland. The meeting takes place in the Office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
