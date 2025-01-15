Tusk: US assistance is an invaluable support for Ukraine and for global security

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made a statement on the importance of cooperation between the United States, Ukraine and NATO in terms of global security. The message appeared on page of Kancelaria Premiera in the X network.

American assistance is invaluable for Ukraine to effectively counter Russian aggression - said the head of the Polish government.

At the same time, Tusk noted that the US presence in NATO is a pillar of global security.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays a visit to Poland. The meeting takes place in the Office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

