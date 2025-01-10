Poland reveals new Russian election influence group: what is known about the threat

A Russian group that planned to influence the Polish elections by spreading disinformation has been detected in Poland, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Polish Ministry of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Friday. This was reported by UNN with reference to PAP.

In recent days, a Russian group has been identified, another game inspired and prepared by Russian military intelligence, which aims to influence the Polish elections. Not only on the Polish political scene, but also on the Polish elections - Gavkovsky said on TVN24.

He indicated that it is about "spreading disinformation" and "recruiting people who will be content creators to destroy the cohesion of the political scene in Poland". When asked who the members of the group are, Gawkowski replied that "it is a Russian group, but it can recruit different people".

"Russia is waging a cyber war with Poland, not a cold war, but a warm war. We are the most attacked country in the European Union," he said.

When asked what the government would do if Elon Musk, the owner of Platform X, wanted to tell Poles who they should vote for, the head of the Ministry of Digitalization said that "everyone can say something in public space.

"But influencing the Polish elections is illegal, I mean, you can't change the algorithms to help someone," he added.

He also announced the presentation of a plan to protect the elections in late January.

Addendum

The European Parliament has recognized that Russia systematically uses disinformation, conducts cyberattacks, manipulates public opinion, and interferes in politics, including elections, in the EU, the US, and other countries. Therefore, the preparation of a resolution has begun.