Poland reveals new Russian election influence group: what is known about the threat

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 31101 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142676 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124792 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132610 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168437 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110202 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162055 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113925 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 84502 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127393 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125962 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 81186 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 95805 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168437 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179202 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125962 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127393 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141971 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133694 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150963 views
Poland reveals new Russian election influence group: what is known about the threat

Poland reveals new Russian election influence group: what is known about the threat

 • 22592 views

Another group has been exposed in Poland, preparing a game that planned to influence the election through disinformation and recruitment of content makers. The Minister of Digitalization said that Poland is the most attacked country in the EU.

A Russian group that planned to influence the Polish elections by spreading disinformation has been detected in Poland, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Polish Ministry of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Friday.  This was reported by UNN with reference to PAP

In recent days, a Russian group has been identified, another game inspired and prepared by Russian military intelligence, which aims to influence the Polish elections. Not only on the Polish political scene, but also on the Polish elections

- Gavkovsky said on TVN24.

 He indicated that it is about "spreading disinformation" and "recruiting people who will be content creators to destroy the cohesion of the political scene in Poland". When asked who the members of the group are,  Gawkowski replied that "it is a Russian group, but it can recruit different people".

"Russia is waging a cyber war with Poland, not a cold war, but a warm war. We are the most attacked country in the European Union," he said.

When asked what the government would do if Elon Musk, the owner of Platform X, wanted to tell Poles who they should vote for, the head of the Ministry of Digitalization said that "everyone can say something in public space.

"But influencing the Polish elections is illegal, I mean, you can't change the algorithms to help someone," he added.

 He also announced the presentation of a plan to protect the elections in late January.

Addendum

The European Parliament has recognized that Russia systematically uses disinformation, conducts cyberattacks, manipulates public opinion, and interferes in politics, including elections, in the EU, the US, and other countries. Therefore, the preparation of a resolution has begun.

