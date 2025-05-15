Turkish Foreign Minister says Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" to achieve peace

Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" on the path to peace, and Turkey hopes that intensive discussions between the parties will yield results, Reuters quotes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.

Speaking on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Fidan reiterates that his country supports peace efforts.

He speaks at a time when delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected to begin negotiations in Istanbul.

Earlier

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the American delegation arrived in Turkish Istanbul, where potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected, a technical delegation from Russia is also there.

Kremlin team in Istanbul seeks "long-term peace agreement" - Medinsky