Turkish Foreign Minister says Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" to achieve peace
Kyiv • UNN
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed support for peace efforts and hopes for results from intensive discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. US and Russian delegations have arrived in Istanbul.
Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" on the path to peace, and Turkey hopes that intensive discussions between the parties will yield results, Reuters quotes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.
Speaking on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Fidan reiterates that his country supports peace efforts.
He speaks at a time when delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected to begin negotiations in Istanbul.
Earlier
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the American delegation arrived in Turkish Istanbul, where potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected, a technical delegation from Russia is also there.
