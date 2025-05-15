Turkish Foreign Minister says Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" to achieve peace

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 11027 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23333 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 25093 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49895 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126708 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126433 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239931 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101705 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70765 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188249 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121418 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188569 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239931 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188249 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203509 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 26212 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86990 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61179 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82161 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91638 views
Turkish Foreign Minister says Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" to achieve peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed support for peace efforts and hopes for results from intensive discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. US and Russian delegations have arrived in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister says Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" to achieve peace

Russia and Ukraine must "compromise" on the path to peace, and Turkey hopes that intensive discussions between the parties will yield results, Reuters quotes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.

Speaking on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Fidan reiterates that his country supports peace efforts.

He speaks at a time when delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected to begin negotiations in Istanbul.

Earlier

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the American delegation arrived in Turkish Istanbul, where potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected, a technical delegation from Russia is also there.

Kremlin team in Istanbul seeks "long-term peace agreement" - Medinsky

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War Politics
NATO
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
