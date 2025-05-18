Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

Turkey has discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea with a volume of 75 billion cubic meters. This was announced by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, reports UNN with reference to the agency Anadolu, the publication Hurriyet.

A new gas field has been discovered at the Gectepe-3 well in the Black Sea. Its volume is 75 billion cubic meters, and its economic value is $30 billion. These reserves will be able to provide our households with gas for about three and a half years - said Recep Erdogan.

According to the head of state, the discovery was made by Türkiye. Work on the well began on March 27 and ended on May 16 at a depth of 3,500 meters. In total, since the beginning of large-scale exploration work on the Turkish shelf, 11 wells have been drilled in the Mediterranean Sea and 38 in the Black Sea. They were carried out by the 7th generation drilling vessel Abdulhamid Han.

The first phase of gas production in the Black Sea has already been completed. 9.5 million cubic meters of gas are supplied daily - this is enough for 4 million households - said the head of state.

Erdogan noted that the goal is to double production by 2026 and quadruple it by 2028, which will bring closer the achievement of Turkey's full energy independence.

Let us remind you

In 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Fatih drilling vessel in the Chaydzhum-1 field at a depth of 3,023 meters discovered natural gas reserves of 58 billion cubic meters.