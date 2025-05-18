Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 110944 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 85251 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 58416 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 67757 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 315081 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 257100 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 122545 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118541 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99158 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121736 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.3m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news

“Normal. We are working. That's all, bye”: Zelenska admitted what the President told her after the argument with Trump at the White House

May 17, 05:51 PM • 6922 views

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

May 17, 07:11 PM • 9924 views

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

May 17, 07:28 PM • 7264 views

The battalion commander of the 47th Magura Brigade submitted a report on dismissal: reason

May 17, 07:55 PM • 13995 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

02:53 AM • 7192 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 110944 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 315081 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 257100 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 374536 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 362655 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Mark Carney

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Europe

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 56268 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 85251 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 52228 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 56570 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 67392 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

M109 howitzer

MGM-140 ATACMS

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Turkish company Türkiye has discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea. The reserves will be able to supply households with gas for approximately 3.5 years.

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

Turkey has discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea with a volume of 75 billion cubic meters. This was announced by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, reports UNN with reference to the agency Anadolu, the publication Hurriyet.

A new gas field has been discovered at the Gectepe-3 well in the Black Sea. Its volume is 75 billion cubic meters, and its economic value is $30 billion. These reserves will be able to provide our households with gas for about three and a half years

- said Recep Erdogan.

According to the head of state, the discovery was made by Türkiye. Work on the well began on March 27 and ended on May 16 at a depth of 3,500 meters. In total, since the beginning of large-scale exploration work on the Turkish shelf, 11 wells have been drilled in the Mediterranean Sea and 38 in the Black Sea. They were carried out by the 7th generation drilling vessel Abdulhamid Han.

The first phase of gas production in the Black Sea has already been completed. 9.5 million cubic meters of gas are supplied daily - this is enough for 4 million households

- said the head of state.

Erdogan noted that the goal is to double production by 2026 and quadruple it by 2028, which will bring closer the achievement of Turkey's full energy independence.

Let us remind you

In 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Fatih drilling vessel in the Chaydzhum-1 field at a depth of 3,023 meters discovered natural gas reserves of 58 billion cubic meters.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Black Sea
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,347.00
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,481.10