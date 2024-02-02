Turkey detains 7 people suspected of passing information to Mossad

Turkish law enforcement officers detained seven people suspected of selling information about local targets to the Israeli Mossad, a Turkish security official said on Friday, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Turkish police and the MIT intelligence service conducted joint operations in Istanbul and Izmir as part of the investigation.

The latest operations were carried out a month after a series of arrests of suspected Mossad operatives in Turkey.

On Friday, state broadcaster TRT reported that MIT had found that the Mossad uses private detectives to spy on its targets.

According to TRT, the suspects tried to monitor the targets, take photos of them, install tracking devices on them, and obtain other information for the Mossad.

Ankara has not issued an official statement on the arrests. A representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the issue.

Last month, a senior Turkish official said that authorities had detained 34 people suspected of having ties to the Mossad and of having attacked Palestinians living in Turkey.

