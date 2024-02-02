Turkey detains 7 people suspected of passing information to Mossad

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102801 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129965 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276644 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177959 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167034 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245189 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102437 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91795 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88659 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100164 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42541 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245189 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241685 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8956 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129958 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104012 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104122 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120401 views
Turkey detains 7 people suspected of passing information to Mossad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21934 views

Turkish law enforcement detained 7 people suspected of selling information about local facilities to the Mossad.

Turkish law enforcement officers detained seven people suspected of selling information about local targets to the Israeli Mossad, a Turkish security official said on Friday, Reuters reports, according to UNN

Details 

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Turkish police and the MIT intelligence service conducted joint operations in Istanbul and Izmir as part of the investigation. 

The latest operations were carried out a month after a series of arrests of suspected Mossad operatives in Turkey.

On Friday, state broadcaster TRT reported that MIT had found that the Mossad uses private detectives to spy on its targets.

According to TRT, the suspects tried to monitor the targets, take photos of them, install tracking devices on them, and obtain other information for the Mossad.

Ankara has not issued an official statement on the arrests. A representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the issue.

Last month, a senior Turkish official said that authorities had detained 34 people suspected of having ties to the Mossad and of having attacked Palestinians living in Turkey.

Man who took hostages over war in Israel killed in Turkey02.02.24, 00:36 • 23845 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
reutersReuters
istanbulIstanbul
ankaraAnkara
turkeyTurkey

