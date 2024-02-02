Man who took hostages over war in Israel killed in Turkey

Police have used force and killed a man who took seven employees of the Procter & Gamble company hostage in a suburb of Istanbul. This is reported by NTV TV channel, citing the data of Governor Seddar Yavuz, UNN reports.

According to the governor, the man had a gun and an explosive belt.

He didn't have time to do anything, everything happened instantly Yavuz added.

According to local press, seven people have been rescued and are safe after an eight-hour hostage situation at a factory near Istanbul, Turkey.

The hostage-taking operation is believed to have been a protest against Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. The governor claims that the hostages are unharmed.

When the attacker went to the toilet, our special forces conducted an operation without harming the hostages says Governor Seddar Yavuz.

The incident occurred around 15:00 local time on February 1. It is believed that the attacker took such radical actions in protest against Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip.

