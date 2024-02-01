Unidentified man takes factory workers hostage in Turkey to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza

In the Turkish city of Kocaeli , an unknown person broke into a factory building and took hostages. He did this in protest against Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, Hurriyet reports UNN.

Details

Today, at around 15:00, an unidentified person reportedly entered the main building of the enterprise in the Gebze district with a weapon.

The suspect allegedly took the factory workers hostage in protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, Hurriyet reports.

Special police were sent to the scene. Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz also traveled to the region to obtain information.

The street where the factory is located was closed to traffic and pedestrians.

