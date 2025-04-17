Trump's trade war sweeps through business world, hits stocks again

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3238 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10614 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12982 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16365 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22568 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37716 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49469 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64774 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83774 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113556 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 2266 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13571 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83797 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85763 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96833 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 3052 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14154 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111156 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53529 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53239 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Trump's trade war sweeps through business world, hits stocks again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3350 views

Trump's global trade war is leading to a fall in stocks, especially for technology companies. Nvidia expects losses of $5.5 billion, and airlines are preparing for an uncertain summer season.

Trump's trade war sweeps through business world, hits stocks again

The consequences of the global trade war of US President Donald Trump are increasingly felt in many industries simultaneously and on Wednesday again put pressure on the US stock markets, which have been agitated for several weeks by his unpredictable trade policy, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Shares fell across the board, with technology stocks hit particularly hard after leaders such as Nvidia, closely linked to the global supply chain, warned of a possible hit to their net profit.

Meanwhile, airlines said they were preparing for an uncertain summer travel season, and the head of the US Federal Reserve noted a slowdown in economic activity, but also expressed concern about the threat that tariffs pose to his goal of lowering inflation.

And while Trump has said that numerous countries are lining up to make deals with the United States, progress has been slow and uncertain. The US President was scheduled to personally negotiate with Japan on tariffs on Wednesday.

Trump threatens tariffs on critical minerals in move that could escalate conflict with China - FT16.04.25, 10:39 • 4526 views

Although the market volatility that erupted two weeks ago has subsided, business leaders still say that uncertainty is hampering spending plans. The world's two largest economies, the US and China, are continuing a full-scale trade war, and the status of US negotiations with the EU, Canada and other countries is unclear.

"What was true yesterday is no longer true today, what will be tomorrow, I don't know," said Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Rome-based Bulgari, the jewelry subsidiary of luxury giant LVMH, regarding US tariff policy.

Technology companies were at the forefront of events on Wednesday.

AI chip giant Nvidia said its sales to China would cost it $5.5 billion due to administration restrictions on AI chip exports, while ASML, the world's largest supplier of computer chip manufacturing equipment, said tariffs have made prospects for both 2025 and 2026 uncertain. Other US chip manufacturing equipment makers could lose about $1 billion a year due to tariffs, industry representatives told lawmakers last week.

Nvidia expects losses of $5.5 billion amid US restrictions on the export of AI chips to China16.04.25, 12:58 • 6974 views

On Wednesday, stocks fell again across the board, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling 3%, led by a 7% drop in Nvidia. Another chipmaker, Advanced Micro Devices, said it would lose $800 million due to administration restrictions on sales to China.

Even more optimistic companies have softened their positive sentiment. United Airlines maintained its 2025 earnings forecast, but unusually laid out two scenarios for the year, saying the macroeconomic environment is "impossible to predict this year with any degree of certainty."

Some automakers have discussed moving some production to the US, but that's no easy task. "We need to have a kind of break in tariffs for a while so we can organize ourselves for localization... and move the supplier base to the US," Nissan Americas Chairman Christian Meunier told Reuters, adding that the process will take years.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a speech in Chicago, emphasized the slowdown in the economy, and added that "inflation is likely to rise as tariffs find their way in, and some of these tariffs will be paid by the public."

US consumer sentiment has deteriorated sharply since Trump stepped up his rhetoric around tariffs in mid-February.

Bank executives have said in recent days that consumer spending has not fallen much, but cracks are beginning to appear. Retail sales were resilient in March, thanks in large part to the best month for car sales since 2023, but other components of spending were weaker, and spending in the service sector may begin to decline as people hoard goods, worried about rising prices.

Chinese sellers on Amazon are preparing to leave the US market due to new Trump tariffs10.04.25, 10:33 • 10456 views

Retailers are also aware of this possibility, as Chinese discounters Temu and Shein have urged shoppers to buy "now at today's prices," saying in nearly identical letters that they will raise prices from April 25.

Spending on goods and equipment - both in the US and from the US - may also face a bumpier trajectory.

"Everyone was fighting in March, trying to buy something," said Marco Bebek, sales manager at L.B. White, which makes equipment for pig farms in the US that is sold in Canada.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Nissan
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
China
Japan
United States
