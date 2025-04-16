Trump threatens tariffs on critical minerals in move that could escalate conflict with China - FT

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17350 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75471 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40509 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45872 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52851 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95059 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86777 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35539 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60641 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109581 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.9m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75471 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 94219 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95059 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86777 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185795 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55793 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30364 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31325 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32536 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34767 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Trump threatens tariffs on critical minerals in move that could escalate conflict with China - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3090 views

Donald Trump instructed to study the supply chains of minerals and look for ways to increase production in the USA. This could lead to a new phase of escalating relations with China.

Trump threatens tariffs on critical minerals in move that could escalate conflict with China - FT

US President Donald Trump is threatening to impose duties on critical natural minerals. This may exacerbate the trade conflict with China. This was reported by the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, April 15, Trump instructed the US Department of Commerce to study critical mineral supply chains and find ways to increase American production, reducing dependence on imports.

President Trump recognizes that excessive dependence on foreign critical minerals and their derivatives could jeopardize US defense capabilities, infrastructure development, and technological innovation.

- the decree of the President of the United States says.

According to the FT, this decision could lead to a new phase of escalation in China's relations with the United States and open a new front in the global trade war that has shaken markets. At the same time, Beijing will not leave the situation unanswered, the publication says.

US Pressures Countries to Sever Trade Ties With China - WSJ 16.04.25, 10:27 • 2484 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
China
United States
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77