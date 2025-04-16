Trump threatens tariffs on critical minerals in move that could escalate conflict with China - FT

US President Donald Trump is threatening to impose duties on critical natural minerals. This may exacerbate the trade conflict with China. This was reported by the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, April 15, Trump instructed the US Department of Commerce to study critical mineral supply chains and find ways to increase American production, reducing dependence on imports.

President Trump recognizes that excessive dependence on foreign critical minerals and their derivatives could jeopardize US defense capabilities, infrastructure development, and technological innovation. - the decree of the President of the United States says.

According to the FT, this decision could lead to a new phase of escalation in China's relations with the United States and open a new front in the global trade war that has shaken markets. At the same time, Beijing will not leave the situation unanswered, the publication says.

