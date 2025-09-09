Trump's tariffs increase the cost of new iPhones: for the first time in 5 years, the cost of Apple products may significantly increase

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
02:25 PM • 956 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 32593 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 58477 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 52012 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 32731 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 28857 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27683 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39703 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 57696 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29237 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 13250 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 36053 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 27370 views
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - ReutersSeptember 9, 08:15 AM • 6234 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 7560 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 36079 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 58475 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 52008 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 57694 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 48990 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Sosedka
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Nepal
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 27385 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 30156 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 29093 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 98167 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 55045 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Trump's tariffs increase the cost of new iPhones: for the first time in 5 years, the cost of Apple products may significantly increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

The trade dispute between the US and China threatens to increase Apple's production costs. Prices for iPhone 17 may rise by $50-100 due to a 25% import duty.

Trump's tariffs increase the cost of new iPhones: for the first time in 5 years, the cost of Apple products may significantly increase

The trade dispute between the US and China threatens to increase production costs; customs tariffs could affect the price of iPhone 17, UNN reports, citing Newsweek.

Details

Analysts believe that Apple may implement a full price increase for the first time in five years, with prices for some models rising by $50-100. Currently, Apple's position is experiencing "external pressure" from trade opposition, amid Trump's intensified tariff threats on Chinese-made goods.

The White House is following a plan to relocate technology production to the US. This creates pressure on Apple's global supply chain.

For reference: it should be understood that Apple Inc.'s product manufacturing is largely based in China, and more recently, it has been expanding into India. Under Washington's policy concept, Apple faces a 25% import duty for iPhones supplied to the US. This could significantly increase prices.

Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation09.09.25, 10:22 • 36086 views

To cope, the iPhone manufacturer should "successfully" relocate production chains and plan for the necessary cost "absorption."

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, has tried to mitigate the impact on costs by expanding manufacturing operations in India. Apple is also relocating large batches of iPhones to the US before tariffs take effect.

According to statistics, since 2020, Apple has charged $800 for the basic iPhone model and $1200 for its high-end variant.

A tariff-related increase could significantly boost these figures

— Newsweek writes.

Tariffs, supply chain, and iPhone 17 cost — expert opinions

The cost of a modern iPhone manufactured in the US would be around $3500, according to Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush.

Also, back in 2018, investor Glenn Luke noted that moving all iPhone production to the US would lead to price increases in the range of "$30,000 to $100,000."

The argumentation is as follows:

  • the skill set of American workers differs strikingly from the qualifications in technology-exporting countries;
    • there will not be the workforce needed for mass production of iPhones if they are only delivered to the US;
      • widespread notions that China is a technological hub due to cheap labor are outdated. But China's workforce is better trained for the needs of the iPhone production line.

        Recall

        On September 9, Apple will present a new family of iPhone devices at the "Awe Dropping" event. The new lineup is expected to reflect Apple's previously planned "radical" transformations

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        EconomyTechnologies
        Tim Cook
        Donald Trump
        India
        China
        United States
        Apple Inc.