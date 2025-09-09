Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation

Tonight, Apple will hold its traditional autumn presentation, where the announcement of a new iPhone, AirPods, and other Apple devices is expected. When and how the event can be viewed and when pre-orders will open, UNN writes.

Details

Apple users are preparing for the long-awaited iPhone 17 announcement, which industry experts expect to take place during Apple's "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9. Last year, Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 lineup as part of the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9.

Among other announcements made during last year's Apple event were new Apple Watches and AirPods updates. But industry experts have also long reported rumors about the iPhone 17 Air, which will be unveiled during Apple's event on Tuesday. Wedbush predicts improved cameras in all new models, as well as larger batteries, faster charging, and an updated A19 chip.

How and where to watch the event

You can watch Apple's autumn presentation today, September 9, at 8:00 PM Kyiv time. The broadcast will be available on apple.com and in the Apple TV app.

What is known about the iPhone 17 release date

Looking at previous years, it is possible to predict when exactly Apple will open pre-orders and when new models will appear in stores.

Traditionally, the company adheres to the following schedule:

2024: The iPhone 16 lineup (base model, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max) was unveiled on September 9. Just four days later, on Friday, September 13, pre-orders began, and on September 20, the phones went on sale;

2023: All iPhone 15 variations could be ordered as early as September 15 - just three days after the presentation;

2022: The iPhone 14 was unveiled on September 7, and pre-orders opened two days later.

If Apple maintains the same strategy, the iPhone 17 will likely also become available for order later this week, and will go on sale 10–12 days after the presentation.

What will be the price of the new device

Wedbush analysts warn of a possible price increase for Pro and Pro Max models by $50–100. This is due to the shift in production from China to India, where most iPhones for the American market are already assembled.