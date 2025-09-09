$41.220.13
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
07:01 AM • 2524 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Tonight, Apple will hold its autumn presentation announcing the iPhone 17, AirPods, and other devices. The broadcast is available on apple.com and Apple TV at 8:00 PM Kyiv time.

Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation

Tonight, Apple will hold its traditional autumn presentation, where the announcement of a new iPhone, AirPods, and other Apple devices is expected. When and how the event can be viewed and when pre-orders will open, UNN writes.

Details

Apple users are preparing for the long-awaited iPhone 17 announcement, which industry experts expect to take place during Apple's "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9. Last year, Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 lineup as part of the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9.

Among other announcements made during last year's Apple event were new Apple Watches and AirPods updates. But industry experts have also long reported rumors about the iPhone 17 Air, which will be unveiled during Apple's event on Tuesday. Wedbush predicts improved cameras in all new models, as well as larger batteries, faster charging, and an updated A19 chip.

How and where to watch the event

You can watch Apple's autumn presentation today, September 9, at 8:00 PM Kyiv time. The broadcast will be available on apple.com and in the Apple TV app.

What is known about the iPhone 17 release date

Looking at previous years, it is possible to predict when exactly Apple will open pre-orders and when new models will appear in stores.

Traditionally, the company adheres to the following schedule:

  • 2024: The iPhone 16 lineup (base model, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max) was unveiled on September 9. Just four days later, on Friday, September 13, pre-orders began, and on September 20, the phones went on sale;
    • 2023: All iPhone 15 variations could be ordered as early as September 15 - just three days after the presentation;
      • 2022: The iPhone 14 was unveiled on September 7, and pre-orders opened two days later.

        If Apple maintains the same strategy, the iPhone 17 will likely also become available for order later this week, and will go on sale 10–12 days after the presentation.

        What will be the price of the new device

        Wedbush analysts warn of a possible price increase for Pro and Pro Max models by $50–100. This is due to the shift in production from China to India, where most iPhones for the American market are already assembled.

        Most iPhones sold in the US are now manufactured in India, not China, and are expected to be a ~1 billion dollar headwind in the September quarter

        - according to a note from Wedbush analysts.

        Alona Utkina

