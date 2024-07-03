Trump's sentencing delayed as U.S. Supreme Court rules ex-president immune

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74453 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180033 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225403 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138763 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366094 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181093 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149282 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197736 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74453 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103208 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8024 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10805 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15103 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36291 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37980 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trump's sentencing delayed as U.S. Supreme Court rules ex-president immune

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14181 views

Former President Trump's sentencing in the "hidden money" case has been delayed until at least September because of a Supreme Court ruling granting him immunity from prosecution for official acts.

Trump's sentencing delayed as U.S. Supreme Court rules ex-president immune

New York judge delays Trump's sentencing until September after Supreme Court immunity ruling. Transmitted UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

The sentencing of the U.S. Republican candidate in the "hidden money" case has been delayed until at least September - if at all - as the judge agreed to weigh the possible impact of a new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

Help

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted former President Donald Trump immunity from criminal charges for actions taken in his official capacity.

"Trump cannot be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers and is entitled to, at a minimum, presumptive immunity from prosecution for all of his official actions," the Supreme Court wrote.

Trump's NATO plan may include no eastward expansion - Politico03.07.2024, 06:55 • 101516 views

The trial court makes the final decision on the crimes committed during the storming of Capitol Hill.

Trump's legal victory

Trump's attorneys argue that the Supreme Court's decision merits not only a stay of sentencing, but a reversal of Trump's conviction.

The impact of the immunity ruling sends a loud and clear message to justice in the United States

- Trump said on his social media page after the sentencing was postponed.

The immunity decision has all but closed the door on the possibility that Trump could face a 2020 election meddling trial in Washington before the November 2024 vote.

NATO to open post in Kyiv to bolster aid to Ukraine, given 'Trump's arrival' - WSJ02.07.2024, 16:59 • 21413 views

The timeline itself is a victory for the former president, who sought to delay his four criminal cases after the vote.

Recall

UNN reported that Trump's lawyers are calling for the ban on his public statements to be lifted, citing his right to free speech during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
