Trump's sentencing delayed as U.S. Supreme Court rules ex-president immune

New York judge delays Trump's sentencing until September after Supreme Court immunity ruling. Transmitted UNN with reference to Associated Press.

The sentencing of the U.S. Republican candidate in the "hidden money" case has been delayed until at least September - if at all - as the judge agreed to weigh the possible impact of a new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted former President Donald Trump immunity from criminal charges for actions taken in his official capacity.

"Trump cannot be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers and is entitled to, at a minimum, presumptive immunity from prosecution for all of his official actions," the Supreme Court wrote.

The trial court makes the final decision on the crimes committed during the storming of Capitol Hill.

Trump's legal victory

Trump's attorneys argue that the Supreme Court's decision merits not only a stay of sentencing, but a reversal of Trump's conviction.

The impact of the immunity ruling sends a loud and clear message to justice in the United States - Trump said on his social media page after the sentencing was postponed.

The immunity decision has all but closed the door on the possibility that Trump could face a 2020 election meddling trial in Washington before the November 2024 vote.

The timeline itself is a victory for the former president, who sought to delay his four criminal cases after the vote.

UNN reported that Trump's lawyers are calling for the ban on his public statements to be lifted, citing his right to free speech during the 2024 presidential campaign.