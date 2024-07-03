Trump's NATO plan may include no eastward expansion - Politico

Donald Trump, if he wins the US presidential election, may consider NATO's refusal to expand eastward. This was reported by Politico with reference to former officials from the team of the 45th US President, who are likely to work during his second term if re-elected, UNN reports.

Details

According to the two interlocutors, the likely Republican candidate is considering an agreement under which NATO would not expand eastward. In particular, this applies to Ukraine and Georgia.

Politico's sources also said that Trump's plan may include talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about how much of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories "Moscow can keep.

At the same time, the interlocutors claim that the NATO plan does not provide for the US withdrawal from the Alliance, as Trump has repeatedly stated. However, the so-called "two-tier NATO system" will be proposed, the newspaper writes. The idea is that member states that have not reached the 2% of GDP defense spending target "will not enjoy the defense generosity and security guarantees of the United States.

Also, according to the interlocutors, if Trump is re-elected president, the United States will keep its nuclear umbrella over Europe, retaining naval forces, aircraft, and bases in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. However, they argue that the bulk of the infantry, armor, logistics, and artillery will eventually move from the US to European states.

