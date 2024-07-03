Trump's NATO plan may include no eastward expansion - Politico

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74453 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180033 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225403 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138763 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366094 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181093 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149282 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197736 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74453 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103208 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8024 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10805 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15103 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36291 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37980 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trump's NATO plan may include no eastward expansion - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101516 views

Trump may consider abandoning NATO's eastward expansion and offer a two-tier system with reduced US security guarantees for allies that do not meet defense spending targets if he is re-elected for a second term.

Trump's NATO plan may include no eastward expansion - Politico

Donald Trump, if he wins the US presidential election, may consider NATO's refusal to expand eastward. This was reported by Politico with reference to former officials from the team of the 45th US President, who are likely to work during his second term if re-elected, UNN reports.

Details

According to the two interlocutors, the likely Republican candidate is considering an agreement under which NATO would not expand eastward. In particular, this applies to Ukraine and Georgia.

Politico's sources also said that Trump's plan may include talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about how much of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories "Moscow can keep.

AddendumAddendum

At the same time, the interlocutors claim that the NATO plan does not provide for the US withdrawal from the Alliance, as Trump has repeatedly stated. However, the so-called "two-tier NATO system" will be proposed, the newspaper writes. The idea is that member states that have not reached the 2% of GDP defense spending target "will not enjoy the defense generosity and security guarantees of the United States.

Also, according to the interlocutors, if Trump is re-elected president, the United States will keep its nuclear umbrella over Europe, retaining naval forces, aircraft, and bases in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. However, they argue that the bulk of the infantry, armor, logistics, and artillery will eventually move from the US to European states.

The US Supreme Court rules that Trump may have immunity in the case of the Capitol storming01.07.24, 23:09 • 25959 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40