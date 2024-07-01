$41.340.03
The US Supreme Court rules that Trump may have immunity in the case of the Capitol storming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25959 views

The Supreme Court has ruled that Trump may have immunity for actions during his presidency related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The US Supreme Court rules that Trump may have immunity in the case of the Capitol storming

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that presidential candidate Donald Trump can claim immunity from prosecution for some of the actions he took in the last days of his presidency. We are talking about the case of the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this decision is likely to further delay the trial on charges of Trump's attempt to undo his defeat in the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court's ruling overturns a February decision by the Federal Court of Appeals, which found that Trump does not enjoy immunity for crimes he committed during his presidency to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

"We have concluded that in our constitutional structure of separation of powers, the nature of presidential power requires that a former president enjoy some immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office," said Chief Justice John Roberts.

He added that presidents do need immunity for their "official actions.

Roberts said that the president is not above the law, but Congress cannot criminalize the president's behavior in the performance of executive duties under the Constitution.

For his part, Trump welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity, calling it a great "victory for the U.S. Constitution and democracy.

After the failed debate with Trump: most voters want Biden's replacement as a candidate in the election29.06.24, 10:33 • 24236 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
CNN
Supreme Court of the United States
United States Congress
Donald Trump
