NATO to open post in Kyiv to bolster aid to Ukraine, given 'Trump's arrival' - WSJ

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NATO to open post in Kyiv to bolster aid to Ukraine, given 'Trump's arrival' - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21413 views

NATO will establish a permanent presence in Kyiv to enhance long-term military assistance to Ukraine.

NATO to open post in Kyiv to bolster aid to Ukraine, given 'Trump's arrival' - WSJ

NATO will deploy a senior official to Kyiv as part of a series of new measures aimed at strengthening its long-term support for Ukraine. The decisions will be announced at a summit in Washington next week, U.S. and alliance officials say. Writes UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

NATO will establish a permanent presence in Kyiv with an office and its own senior civilian official in a series of measures designed to "cement" long-term military support for Ukraine.  According to U.S. and NATO officials, the decision is part of a series of new arrangements expected to be announced next week at a summit in Washington.

NATO Allies Struggle to Agree on Long-Term Funding for Ukraine - Bloomberg27.06.24, 13:00 • 101007 views

The decision also takes into account the likely election victory of former US President Donald Trump. In addition, the background and likely impact of the growing popularity of right-wing parties in Europe is also taken into account.

NATO prepares new joint military assistance mission to Ukraine - NYT27.06.24, 14:26 • 22056 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
