NATO to open post in Kyiv to bolster aid to Ukraine, given 'Trump's arrival' - WSJ

NATO will deploy a senior official to Kyiv as part of a series of new measures aimed at strengthening its long-term support for Ukraine. The decisions will be announced at a summit in Washington next week, U.S. and alliance officials say. Writes UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

NATO will establish a permanent presence in Kyiv with an office and its own senior civilian official in a series of measures designed to "cement" long-term military support for Ukraine. According to U.S. and NATO officials, the decision is part of a series of new arrangements expected to be announced next week at a summit in Washington.

The decision also takes into account the likely election victory of former US President Donald Trump. In addition, the background and likely impact of the growing popularity of right-wing parties in Europe is also taken into account.

