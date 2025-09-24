Trump's new rhetoric gives Germany hope for discussion of tougher sanctions against Russia - spokesman
A spokesman for the German government said that US President Donald Trump's new rhetoric gives hope for a more intensive discussion of tougher sanctions against Moscow. This is in line with the German government's goals of increasing Western pressure on Russia.
The new rhetoric of US President Donald Trump gives Germany hope that tougher sanctions against Moscow can be discussed more intensively. This was reported by a spokesman for the German government, according to UNN with reference to The Guardian.
The main tone (of Trump's statements) corresponds to the political goals of the German government, which for weeks and months has been working to ensure that Western pressure on the aggressor, Russia, remains high and increases.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources.
