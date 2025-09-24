$41.380.00
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 3926 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 10683 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10065 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 18424 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 14640 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 16227 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 14225 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26684 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44742 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Publications
Exclusives
Trump's new rhetoric gives Germany hope for discussion of tougher sanctions against Russia - spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

A spokesman for the German government said that US President Donald Trump's new rhetoric gives hope for a more intensive discussion of tougher sanctions against Moscow. This is in line with the German government's goals of increasing Western pressure on Russia.

Trump's new rhetoric gives Germany hope for discussion of tougher sanctions against Russia - spokesman

The new rhetoric of US President Donald Trump gives Germany hope that tougher sanctions against Moscow can be discussed more intensively. This was reported by a spokesman for the German government, according to UNN with reference to The Guardian.

The main tone (of Trump's statements) corresponds to the political goals of the German government, which for weeks and months has been working to ensure that Western pressure on the aggressor, Russia, remains high and increases.

– said the spokesman at a regular government press conference.

Trump shifts responsibility for war in Ukraine to Europe and NATO - The Telegraph24.09.25, 13:22 • 2204 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources.

Rubio explained why the US is not rushing with tough sanctions against Russia23.09.25, 16:17 • 3082 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
