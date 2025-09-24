Trump's new rhetoric gives Germany hope for discussion of tougher sanctions against Russia - spokesman

The new rhetoric of US President Donald Trump gives Germany hope that tougher sanctions against Moscow can be discussed more intensively. This was reported by a spokesman for the German government, according to UNN with reference to The Guardian.

The main tone (of Trump's statements) corresponds to the political goals of the German government, which for weeks and months has been working to ensure that Western pressure on the aggressor, Russia, remains high and increases. – said the spokesman at a regular government press conference.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources.

