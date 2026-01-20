$43.180.08
Trump will not come to Paris for the G7 summit, Macron leaves Davos before his arrival - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

US President Donald Trump does not plan to visit Paris to participate in the emergency G7 summit proposed by Macron. Macron also will not extend his stay in Davos until Trump's arrival.

Trump will not come to Paris for the G7 summit, Macron leaves Davos before his arrival - Media

US President Donald Trump does not plan to visit Paris this week to attend the emergency G7 summit proposed by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. This was reported by a White House official, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, President Trump has no plans to travel to Paris," the official said.

Macron made the offer in a text message to Trump, which the American president later posted on social media.

"I can organize a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians as part of the event," Macron wrote.

In the same message, the French president also offered to organize a dinner before Trump's return to Washington.

France currently holds the presidency of the Group of Seven. The G7 leaders' summit is scheduled for June in the French city of Evian-les-Bains.

Macron criticized "the law of the strongest" and "imperial ambitions" in a veiled critique of the US20.01.26, 18:13 • 1426 views

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Macron confirmed he does not plan to extend his stay in Davos until Wednesday – the day Trump arrives there.

"I don't need to change my schedule," he said, adding that his departure in the evening had been planned in advance.

French officials have long defended Macron's efforts to engage in direct dialogue with Trump, noting that the leaders often communicate impromptu – calling and exchanging messages outside official diplomatic channels.

Those close to Macron believe that Trump singles him out due to his consistent stance in defending democratic principles.

"By leading the resistance, France becomes a target," Pierre-Alexandre Langlade, a lawmaker from Macron's camp, told Reuters.

Trump leaked text messages from Macron and Rutte20.01.26, 09:19 • 5866 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
Davos
White House
Reuters
G7
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France