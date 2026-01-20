Trump leaked text messages from Macron and Rutte

US President Donald Trump has published screenshots of text messages and said that these messages are from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, on his social network Truth Social, UNN writes.

Details

In the message, French President Emmanuel Macron told US President Donald Trump that he could organize a G7 meeting in Paris on Thursday afternoon and that he did not understand what Trump was "doing about Greenland."

According to the message, Macron told the US president that he could invite Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians to participate on the sidelines of the meeting, and also invited Trump to dinner with him in Paris on Thursday.

As Sky News notes, the message was apparently in the Signal messaging app.

According to Reuters, citing a source close to Macron, "the text message shared by Trump is authentic." Trump's replies, if any, were not part of the screenshot he posted.

Later, Trump also published another screenshot of a text message and said it was from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, with the following content: "Mr. President, dear Donald, what you have achieved today in Syria is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to meet you. Yours, Mark."

Before that, Trump stated that he had a "very good phone conversation" with Rutte regarding Greenland and agreed to meet with "various parties" in Davos, where the WEF is taking place.

"As I have made very clear to everyone, Greenland is extremely important for national and global security," he wrote in a Truth Social post. "There will be no turning back."

Trump went on to say that the United States is the "most powerful country" in the world "by far."

"This is largely due to the rebuilding of our armed forces during my first term, which continues at an accelerated pace," he added.

EU leaders are set to gather in Brussels on Thursday evening for an emergency summit after Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on several EU countries over his demand to purchase Greenland.

