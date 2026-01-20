Trump leaked text messages from Macron and Rutte

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 19, 06:36 PM • 19559 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 42933 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 36012 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 37475 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 33139 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 39755 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 19831 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 50498 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 47823 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19097 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We will not let anyone outsmart us": Tusk on Poland's participation in Trump's "Peace Council"January 19, 09:40 PM • 4654 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 19024 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 17659 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 14095 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 13551 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 154 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 39720 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 50471 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 47798 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 64270 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 21467 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 36940 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 31230 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 36105 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 48171 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Trump leaked text messages from Macron and Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Donald Trump posted screenshots of text messages from Emmanuel Macron and Mark Rutte on the Truth Social network. The French President proposes a G7 meeting in Paris and expresses misunderstanding regarding Greenland. Macron also suggested inviting Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians to participate.

Trump leaked text messages from Macron and Rutte

US President Donald Trump has published screenshots of text messages and said that these messages are from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, on his social network Truth Social, UNN writes.

Details

In the message, French President Emmanuel Macron told US President Donald Trump that he could organize a G7 meeting in Paris on Thursday afternoon and that he did not understand what Trump was "doing about Greenland."

According to the message, Macron told the US president that he could invite Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians to participate on the sidelines of the meeting, and also invited Trump to dinner with him in Paris on Thursday.

As Sky News notes, the message was apparently in the Signal messaging app.

According to Reuters, citing a source close to Macron, "the text message shared by Trump is authentic." Trump's replies, if any, were not part of the screenshot he posted.

Later, Trump also published another screenshot of a text message and said it was from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, with the following content: "Mr. President, dear Donald, what you have achieved today in Syria is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to meet you. Yours, Mark."

Before that, Trump stated that he had a "very good phone conversation" with Rutte regarding Greenland and agreed to meet with "various parties" in Davos, where the WEF is taking place.

"As I have made very clear to everyone, Greenland is extremely important for national and global security," he wrote in a Truth Social post. "There will be no turning back."

Trump went on to say that the United States is the "most powerful country" in the world "by far."

"This is largely due to the rebuilding of our armed forces during my first term, which continues at an accelerated pace," he added.

EU leaders are set to gather in Brussels on Thursday evening for an emergency summit after Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on several EU countries over his demand to purchase Greenland.

Trump reiterated US desire to take control of Greenland20.01.26, 08:58 • 718 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
Signal
Truth Social
Greenland
Mark Rutte
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Syria
Brussels
Denmark
Paris
France
Ukraine