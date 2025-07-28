$41.770.00
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1836 views

US President Donald Trump was ready to allow Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take Crimea and several eastern regions of Ukraine, as well as remove the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership from the agenda in exchange for ending the war. This was reported by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign Minister

US President Donald Trump was ready to allow Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "take" Crimea and several eastern regions of Ukraine, as well as remove the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership from the agenda in exchange for an end to the war. This was stated in an interview for Die Welt by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, one thing is clear now: Ukraine wants peace, Russia does not.

If Putin were truly interested in peace, he would start ceasefire negotiations now. US President Trump handed Crimea and several eastern regions to Putin "on a silver platter," so to speak, and also ruled out Ukraine's NATO membership. And what does Putin do? He continues to wage a war of annihilation against the country

- said the diplomat.

She also disagreed with the statement that Russia is currently having serious successes at the front.

Russia is suffering huge losses. ... At some point, coffins will accumulate in Russia. Add to this the catastrophic economic situation. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to continue this war. Putin knows that he is running out of time

- believes Meinl-Reisinger.

In her opinion, that is why Putin is now "waging war with such brutal intensity."

Recall

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger condemned the Russian shelling of Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, on the night of Friday, July 4, 2025. She called for increased pressure on Russia to achieve "true peace."

Austria to reconsider neutrality due to Russia's actions: NATO membership becomes a subject of discussion

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
NATO
Austria
Donald Trump
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
