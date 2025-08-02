Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"

US President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday that he ordered two nuclear submarines to be placed "closer to Russia," UNN writes.

Details

In an exclusive interview for the Finnerty program at the White House, Trump said his "eyes light up" when nuclear weapons are mentioned, in this case by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

"Well, the former president of Russia, who is now heading one of the most important councils, Medvedev, said some very bad things, talking about nuclear weapons. And when you mention the word 'nuclear,' you know, my eyes light up, and I say, 'We better be careful,' because it's an absolute threat," Trump said.

On Thursday, in his Telegram post, Medvedev warned Trump to remember "his favorite 'walking dead' movies" and mentioned the Soviet system for a nuclear strike.

"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"

"He shouldn't have said that. (...) He also said something in the past. So we always want to be ready. So I sent two nuclear submarines to the region. I just want to make sure his words are just words and nothing more," Trump said.

Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"

He was asked if the submarines were closer to Russia.

They are closer to Russia. Yes, they are closer to Russia - Trump replied.

Trump went on to condemn the "terrible situation" of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"This is [former President Joe] Biden's war. This is not my war. This war would have never happened. It didn't happen for four years. It was never even talked about other than anything I had conversations with Putin," Trump said. "It was the apple of his eye, but he wasn't going to go into Ukraine. And I will say this, that's a war that should end. That's a terrible war."

The new deadline set by Trump for Russia to mediate a ceasefire with Russia is August 8. He said that if an agreement is not reached, "we will impose sanctions, and he is quite good at dealing with sanctions. He knows how to avoid sanctions."