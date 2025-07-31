"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 3638 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 14163 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 143324 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 82599 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 85287 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 84849 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130871 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55291 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 78103 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67617 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.9m/s
72%
745mm
Popular news
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on KyivJuly 30, 10:54 PM • 65378 views
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missilesJuly 31, 01:49 AM • 22925 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 23932 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:50 AM • 18195 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs06:16 AM • 12555 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 143324 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 118253 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 137417 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 180643 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 130871 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Canada
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 86536 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 150889 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 209799 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 257243 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 189827 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Cruise missile
Boeing 737 MAX
9K720 Iskander

"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Dmytro Medvedev responded to Donald Trump's words about "dangerous territory" and the "dead economies" of India and Russia. He ridiculed the US president and hinted at nuclear war.

"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"

Former Russian president, prime minister, and now deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, responded to US President Donald Trump in his characteristic rude manner. He wrote about this on the social network Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Initially, Medvedev wrote that Donald Trump "banned the social network Truth Social from operating in Russia." Then, the top official of the aggressor country began to justify the aggression against Ukraine.

If some words of the former president of Russia cause such a nervous reaction in such a formidable US president, then Russia is right in everything and will continue to go its own way

- Medvedev stated.

Translated into plain language, these words mean that the Kremlin does not care about sanctions from other countries and losses on the front, and Russia will continue the war until it achieves its ultimate goal – the destruction of Ukraine as a state, and Ukrainians – as a nation and people.

Medvedev also mentioned Trump's words about "dangerous territory" and "dead economies of India and Russia." He ridiculed the US president and veiledly threatened nuclear war.

And about the "dead economy" of India and Russia and "entering dangerous territory" – well, let him recall his favorite films about "walking dead," as well as how dangerous a non-existent in nature "dead hand" can be

 - wrote Medvedev, adding a laughing emoji after the quote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States. He advised him to watch his words.

UNN also reported that recently, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to give Putin 10-12 days for reconciliation with Ukraine, threatened war with the US.

On July 28, Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in the war against Ukraine, which will be 10-12 days. This decision was made due to a lack of progress after the previous 50-day period.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
Donald Trump
India
United States
Ukraine