"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"

Former Russian president, prime minister, and now deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, responded to US President Donald Trump in his characteristic rude manner. He wrote about this on the social network Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Initially, Medvedev wrote that Donald Trump "banned the social network Truth Social from operating in Russia." Then, the top official of the aggressor country began to justify the aggression against Ukraine.

If some words of the former president of Russia cause such a nervous reaction in such a formidable US president, then Russia is right in everything and will continue to go its own way - Medvedev stated.

Translated into plain language, these words mean that the Kremlin does not care about sanctions from other countries and losses on the front, and Russia will continue the war until it achieves its ultimate goal – the destruction of Ukraine as a state, and Ukrainians – as a nation and people.

Medvedev also mentioned Trump's words about "dangerous territory" and "dead economies of India and Russia." He ridiculed the US president and veiledly threatened nuclear war.

And about the "dead economy" of India and Russia and "entering dangerous territory" – well, let him recall his favorite films about "walking dead," as well as how dangerous a non-existent in nature "dead hand" can be - wrote Medvedev, adding a laughing emoji after the quote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States. He advised him to watch his words.

UNN also reported that recently, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to give Putin 10-12 days for reconciliation with Ukraine, threatened war with the US.

On July 28, Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in the war against Ukraine, which will be 10-12 days. This decision was made due to a lack of progress after the previous 50-day period.