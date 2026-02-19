Trump urges Britain not to cede Diego Garcia island to Mauritius - reason revealed

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
09:20 AM • 1836 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 2384 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 7028 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 2804 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 23015 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 55986 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 48409 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 62081 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 36929 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 26431 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
69%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attackVideoFebruary 19, 12:14 AM • 17126 views
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat RussiaFebruary 19, 12:51 AM • 14501 views
Lifting sanctions against Russia is in the interests of the United States - Kremlin special representative DmitrievPhotoFebruary 19, 01:26 AM • 8852 views
Zelenskyy announces next round of peace talks in SwitzerlandFebruary 19, 02:04 AM • 6360 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJFebruary 19, 03:56 AM • 12799 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 23823 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 55972 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 35212 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 62071 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 71385 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Jeffrey Epstein
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 14044 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 22627 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 24244 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 29106 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 41449 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Series

Trump urges Britain not to cede Diego Garcia island to Mauritius - reason revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

US President Donald Trump has urged Great Britain to maintain full control over Diego Garcia island. This would allow strikes against Iran if necessary.

Trump urges Britain not to cede Diego Garcia island to Mauritius - reason revealed

US President Donald Trump has called on the UK authorities not to cede Diego Garcia island, home to a key US and British airbase, to the Republic of Mauritius. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The American leader urged official London to maintain full control over Diego Garcia island. He believes that maintaining control over this territory will allow strikes against Iran if necessary.

If Iran chooses not to make a deal, the United States may need to use Diego Garcia to root out a potential attack from Iran's highly unstable and dangerous regime.

- Trump stated.

The US President also expressed disagreement with official London's plan for decolonization of the archipelago in exchange for a long-term lease of military facilities.

I told UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that a lease is no good when it comes to countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering into a 100-year lease agreement.

- Trump's statement reads.

Additionally

Diego Garcia is the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. It is located 1600 km south of the Hindustan Peninsula and 500 km south of the Maldives.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that progress has been made in talks with the US in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier, the "Gerald Ford," to be sent to the Middle East. The goal is to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions about limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Keir Starmer
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Great Britain
United States
Iran
London