Trump urges Britain not to cede Diego Garcia island to Mauritius - reason revealed

US President Donald Trump has called on the UK authorities not to cede Diego Garcia island, home to a key US and British airbase, to the Republic of Mauritius. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The American leader urged official London to maintain full control over Diego Garcia island. He believes that maintaining control over this territory will allow strikes against Iran if necessary.

If Iran chooses not to make a deal, the United States may need to use Diego Garcia to root out a potential attack from Iran's highly unstable and dangerous regime. - Trump stated.

The US President also expressed disagreement with official London's plan for decolonization of the archipelago in exchange for a long-term lease of military facilities.

I told UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that a lease is no good when it comes to countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering into a 100-year lease agreement. - Trump's statement reads.

Additionally

Diego Garcia is the largest island of the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. It is located 1600 km south of the Hindustan Peninsula and 500 km south of the Maldives.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that progress has been made in talks with the US in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier, the "Gerald Ford," to be sent to the Middle East. The goal is to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions about limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs.