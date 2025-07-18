Trump told Zelensky on July 4 that Ukraine needs to go on the offensive - WP

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs to go on the offensive to change the situation on the battlefield. Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that this is possible if there is "the right weapon," The Washington Post reports, citing a Ukrainian official, writes UNN.

Details

The publication writes that during a conversation with President Zelenskyy on July 4, White House chief Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would not change the course of the war by being on the defensive. In his opinion, our state needs to go on the offensive.

When Trump asked if Ukraine could strike Moscow or St. Petersburg, the official said Zelenskyy replied: "If we have the right weapon, we can."

At the same time, when asked by the Financial Times about the content of this conversation, Trump replied: "No, he should not attack Moscow." The White House chief added that he would not supply Ukraine with longer-range weapons that would allow it to strike the Russian capital.

Addition

The US is considering selling Patriot air defense systems from its stockpiles to Ukraine. This is part of Donald Trump's new plan, under which European allies will purchase American weapons for Kyiv.