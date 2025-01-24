Trump to visit disaster-stricken regions of the United States during first trip after inauguration
Kyiv • UNN
The US President plans to visit North Carolina after the hurricane and Los Angeles after the fires. Trump criticizes the Biden administration and considers FEMA reform for disaster payments.
US President Donald Trump will travel to hurricane-ravaged western North Carolina and wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles on Friday, his first trip of his second term in office, UNN reports citing AP.
Details
"The Republican president criticized former President Joe Biden for his administration's response in North Carolina and also poured scorn on California leaders for water policies that he falsely claimed exacerbated recent fires," the publication notes.
Trump is also considering reforming the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some of his conservative allies have proposed reducing the amount of reimbursement the agency pays to states for dealing with floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other disasters.
Trump criticizes FEMA and urges states to solve problems on their own23.01.25, 11:58 • 28409 views
The White House has asked members of the California Congress, including Democrats, to hold a roundtable discussion at a Santa Monica airplane hangar during Trump's visit, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.