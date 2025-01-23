Trump criticizes FEMA and urges states to solve problems on their own

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109931 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134022 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104258 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137102 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113475 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121597 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74201 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116527 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47039 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48060 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168420 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158085 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33573 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48060 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121597 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140830 views
Trump criticizes FEMA and urges states to solve problems on their own

Trump criticizes FEMA and urges states to solve problems on their own

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28409 views

Donald Trump has criticized the work of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saying it is “in the way.” He called on states to deal with emergencies on their own, and the federal government should only provide financial assistance.

US President Donald Trump has said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is “getting in everyone's way” and that the states should solve their problems on their own. He said this in an interview with Sean Hannity, which was broadcast on Fox News.

This was reported by Axios, according to UNN .

Details [1

According to media reports, Trump plans to hold a “major discussion” on the Federal Emergency Management Agency “in the near future” as he would “prefer the states to solve their own problems.

FEMA is a completely different topic for discussion, because it only complicates things. FEMA has not done its job for the last four years

- Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity in a pre-recorded interview.

Trump gave an example: if a tornado hits Oklahoma, the state should be allowed to respond, and then the federal government can help them financially.

Recall

 The attorneys general of 22 US states have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's move to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump

