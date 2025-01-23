Trump criticizes FEMA and urges states to solve problems on their own

US President Donald Trump has said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is “getting in everyone's way” and that the states should solve their problems on their own. He said this in an interview with Sean Hannity, which was broadcast on Fox News.

According to media reports, Trump plans to hold a “major discussion” on the Federal Emergency Management Agency “in the near future” as he would “prefer the states to solve their own problems.

FEMA is a completely different topic for discussion, because it only complicates things. FEMA has not done its job for the last four years - Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity in a pre-recorded interview.

Trump gave an example: if a tornado hits Oklahoma, the state should be allowed to respond, and then the federal government can help them financially.

