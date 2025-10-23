Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
12:16 PM • 11355 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 14132 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14996 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23256 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23754 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21647 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11634 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14473 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16168 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 31031 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 15003 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 20197 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 23310 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 14126 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 8898 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 23257 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 23755 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21649 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 31032 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 24270 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 10185 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 32896 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 52741 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 66433 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 75014 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
SWIFT

Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11338 views

US President Donald Trump will make an important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. The announcement is included in his official schedule, published on the government website.

Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House

US President Donald Trump will make an important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time, UNN reports.

Details

Today at 10:00 PM Kyiv time, Donald Trump is expected to make an important announcement, the White House reported. The US President's statement has been included in his official schedule, published on the government website.

Recall

For the first time during President Donald Trump's second term, the United States of America decided to impose full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies. 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that despite imposing sanctions against two major Russian oil companies, the US still wants to meet with Russia.

Earlier, US President Trump announced that he had canceled a planned meeting with Putin in Budapest. Regarding sanctions against Russia, he added that "the long-awaited time has come."

US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against Russia23.10.25, 01:05 • 31269 views

Stepan Haftko

AnnouncementsPoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
White House
Donald Trump
United States