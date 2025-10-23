Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House

US President Donald Trump will make an important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time, UNN reports.

Details

Today at 10:00 PM Kyiv time, Donald Trump is expected to make an important announcement, the White House reported. The US President's statement has been included in his official schedule, published on the government website.

Recall

For the first time during President Donald Trump's second term, the United States of America decided to impose full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that despite imposing sanctions against two major Russian oil companies, the US still wants to meet with Russia.

Earlier, US President Trump announced that he had canceled a planned meeting with Putin in Budapest. Regarding sanctions against Russia, he added that "the long-awaited time has come."

US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against Russia