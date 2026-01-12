Trump threatens to block ExxonMobil investments in Venezuela - The Guardian

US President Donald Trump said he could block ExxonMobil's investments in Venezuela. This happened after the oil company's CEO called the country "uninvestable" during a White House meeting last week. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Oil company CEO Darren Woods said Venezuela must change its laws before it can become attractive for investment.

Woods' skeptical remarks quickly made headlines, undermining White House hopes that its engagement with the world's most prominent oil executives would provide positive momentum, the publication said.

I didn't like Exxon's answer. They are too cunning - Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington on Sunday.

Trump also stated that his administration would decide which companies would be allowed to operate in the South American country.

You deal directly with us. You don't deal with Venezuela at all. We don't want you to deal with Venezuela - he said.

Recall

