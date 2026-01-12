Trump threatens to block ExxonMobil investments in Venezuela - The Guardian
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said he could block ExxonMobil's investments in Venezuela after the company's CEO called the country "unsuitable for investment." Trump noted that his administration would decide which companies would be allowed to operate in the country.
Details
Oil company CEO Darren Woods said Venezuela must change its laws before it can become attractive for investment.
Woods' skeptical remarks quickly made headlines, undermining White House hopes that its engagement with the world's most prominent oil executives would provide positive momentum, the publication said.
I didn't like Exxon's answer. They are too cunning
Trump also stated that his administration would decide which companies would be allowed to operate in the South American country.
You deal directly with us. You don't deal with Venezuela at all. We don't want you to deal with Venezuela
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social where he called himself "acting president of Venezuela".