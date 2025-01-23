ukenru
Trump signs executive order recognizing Houthis as “terrorists”

Trump signs executive order recognizing Houthis as “terrorists”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101835 views

The US President signed a decree to begin the process of recognizing the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement as a foreign terrorist organization. The decision is related to the Houthi attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and the threat to maritime trade.

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump has signed a decree that launches the process of recognizing the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement as a foreign terrorist organization. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House website.

Details

It is noted that the actions of the Houthis threaten the safety of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the security of the closest regional partners and the stability of global maritime trade.

This Executive Order initiates the process by which Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, will be considered for designation as a foreign terrorist organization under Section 219 of the INA (8 USC 1189)

- the decree says.

The document says that the Iranian-backed Ansar Allah group has fired dozens of times at US Navy warships since 2023 in the Red Sea. Thus, the Houthis “posed a danger to American men and women in uniform.

“It is the policy of the United States to work with its regional partners to destroy Ansar Allah's capabilities and operations, deprive it of resources, and thereby end its attacks on U.S. personnel and civilians,” the statement said.

Recall

Donald Trump reversed Biden's recent decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Biden's decision was part of a deal with the Catholic Church to release 553 political prisoners.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
cubaCuba
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

