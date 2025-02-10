Trump says US may lose patience with Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal: what's wrong

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44015 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89950 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102054 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100241 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113227 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116846 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159120 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 103302 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103302 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 94299 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94299 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 65536 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65536 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 106379 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106379 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 100604 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159120 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 149419 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149419 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 100604 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100604 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 106379 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106379 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136756 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 138563 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138563 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 166503 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166503 views
Trump says US may lose patience with Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal: what's wrong

Trump says US may lose patience with Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal: what's wrong

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25534 views

Donald Trump expressed concern about the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after seeing the condition of the released hostages. He compared their exhausted appearance to that of Holocaust survivors.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was losing patience with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after seeing footage of the Palestinian militant group's release of Israeli hostages over the weekend, whose appearance he compared to that of Holocaust survivors. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, Trump's reaction to photos of three hostages who looked exhausted after being released on Saturday brought new uncertainty about the fate of the deal until all 76 hostages are released.

“They look like people who survived the Holocaust. They were in a terrible state. They were exhausted,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. - “I don't know how much longer we can take this... at some point we're going to lose patience.

“I know we have a deal... they're exhausted and upset... but they're in a really bad way,” Trump said of the Israeli hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the sight of the  hostages was shocking and would be addressed. 

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that on February 8, Hamas returned three hostages to Israel who were in an exhausted state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saidthat the government would do everything possible to return all the remaining hostages, adding that he had instructed the Israeli negotiating team to demand their safety.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu

Contact us about advertising