Trump says US may lose patience with Israeli-Hamas ceasefire deal: what's wrong

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was losing patience with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after seeing footage of the Palestinian militant group's release of Israeli hostages over the weekend, whose appearance he compared to that of Holocaust survivors. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Trump's reaction to photos of three hostages who looked exhausted after being released on Saturday brought new uncertainty about the fate of the deal until all 76 hostages are released.

“They look like people who survived the Holocaust. They were in a terrible state. They were exhausted,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. - “I don't know how much longer we can take this... at some point we're going to lose patience.

“I know we have a deal... they're exhausted and upset... but they're in a really bad way,” Trump said of the Israeli hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the sight of the hostages was shocking and would be addressed.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that on February 8, Hamas returned three hostages to Israel who were in an exhausted state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saidthat the government would do everything possible to return all the remaining hostages, adding that he had instructed the Israeli negotiating team to demand their safety.