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Trump says a trade deal with Canada is nearing after talks with Carney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The U.S. and Canada plan to finalize a trade deal in the coming weeks. Carney said Ottawa would sign it only on favorable terms.

Trump says a trade deal with Canada is nearing after talks with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington and Ottawa had moved closer to concluding a trade agreement following talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The parties plan to agree on the final terms in the coming weeks. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to Trump, the United States and Canada already have the foundation for a future agreement that will benefit both countries.

We have the concept of a very beneficial agreement with Canada

– the U.S. president said, adding that it should benefit American farmers.

Carney also confirmed progress in the talks. He noted that the parties had held constructive discussions on the key provisions of the agreement and would continue working toward a mutually beneficial outcome.

Talks resumed after the August breakdown

In August, trade negotiations between the United States and Canada reached an impasse. One of the reasons was a dispute over U.S. tariffs on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Carney is promoting the idea of granting Canada “associate member” status in the EU - media13.09.26, 22:07 • 5570 views

Additional differences arose over Canada's language policy. Ottawa accused Washington of attempting to restrict measures supporting the French language, while the U.S. side denied that this had been a key obstacle.

Despite the current optimism, Carney emphasized that Canada would not rush to sign an agreement if its terms did not correspond to the national interest.

At the same time, because of Trump's tariff policy, the Canadian government intensified its search for alternative trading partners. In particular, last week Carney held talks with representatives of the European Union in Montreal.

The U.S. has banned imports of Canadian alcohol and motorcycles amid the trade war29.09.26, 06:14 • 5713 views

Stepan Haftko

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