Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 12690 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
11:23 AM • 18764 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 32925 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
September 19, 06:26 AM • 51078 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44892 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65454 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45094 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52787 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
September 18, 09:39 AM • 82472 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Trump said he would visit China in early 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

US President Donald Trump announced a visit to China early next year after a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The parties also agreed to meet at the APEC summit in South Korea.

Trump said he would visit China in early 2026

US President Donald Trump announced that he would visit China early next year. He announced this on his social media after a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, UNN reports.

I... agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC summit in South Korea, that I would go to China early next year, and President Xi, accordingly, would come to the United States at an appropriate time.

- Trump wrote.

According to the US President, the conversation was very successful.

In addition, Trump announced a new conversation.

... we will talk on the phone again, I am grateful for the approval of the TikTok deal, and we both look forward to meeting at the APEC summit! 

- he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
TikTok
Donald Trump
South Korea
Xi Jinping
China
United States