Trump said he would visit China in early 2026
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced a visit to China early next year after a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The parties also agreed to meet at the APEC summit in South Korea.
US President Donald Trump announced that he would visit China early next year. He announced this on his social media after a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, UNN reports.
I... agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC summit in South Korea, that I would go to China early next year, and President Xi, accordingly, would come to the United States at an appropriate time.
According to the US President, the conversation was very successful.
In addition, Trump announced a new conversation.
... we will talk on the phone again, I am grateful for the approval of the TikTok deal, and we both look forward to meeting at the APEC summit!
