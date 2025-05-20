Trump said he will not tighten sanctions against Russia - CNN

US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would not tighten sanctions against Russia, "because there is a chance" of progress. This was reported by CNN, UNN informs.

Details

According to the head of the White House, he believes "there is a chance to do something."

And if you do, you can make it a lot worse. But there may be a moment when it happens - Trump said.

He also noted that he "really believes" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine. At the same time, if Trump himself thought he could not help, he would "withdraw" from the negotiations.

"I think something will happen. And if it doesn't, I'll just back off and they'll have to keep going," the US president concluded.

Recall

The day before, Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin. It lasted more than 2 hours.

Later, the head of the White House reported that Ukraine and Russia will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

