Trump said he was not informed about Russian planes over Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 972 views

The US President stated that he was not informed about the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian planes, although he had previously commented on this incident. Three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace on September 20, after which NATO scrambled fighters to intercept them.

Trump said he was not informed about Russian planes over Estonia

President Donald Trump claims he was allegedly not informed about the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian planes, although he recently said that this incident could become a big problem, UNN reports with reference to C-SPAN.

Details

When asked by a journalist what his response to Russia would be regarding the incident in Estonia, Trump replied: "I am not informed about Estonia."

However, Donald Trump had previously commented on the fact that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had invaded Estonian airspace. He said he needed to look into it and would provide more information soon. Trump also noted that he generally did not like it.

I don't like when that happens. It could become a big problem

- Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Context

The incident occurred on the morning of September 20. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.

The country's government announced that it would initiate consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
MiG-31
Estonia