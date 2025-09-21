Trump said he was not informed about Russian planes over Estonia

President Donald Trump claims he was allegedly not informed about the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian planes, although he recently said that this incident could become a big problem, UNN reports with reference to C-SPAN.

Details

When asked by a journalist what his response to Russia would be regarding the incident in Estonia, Trump replied: "I am not informed about Estonia."

However, Donald Trump had previously commented on the fact that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had invaded Estonian airspace. He said he needed to look into it and would provide more information soon. Trump also noted that he generally did not like it.

I don't like when that happens. It could become a big problem - Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Context

The incident occurred on the morning of September 20. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.

The country's government announced that it would initiate consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.