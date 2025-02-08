"He cannot be trusted": Trump revoked Biden's access to classified information

President of the United States Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of his predecessor Joe Biden, citing his “poor memory.” This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN and the US President's account on the social network Truth Social.

It is noted that Trump has deprived Biden of access to classified information and stopped his daily intelligence briefings. According to the president, his predecessor set a precedent in 2021 by limiting Trump's access to national security details. Trump said he considered this an unfair action.

CNN reports that at the conclusion, Trump said that his priority would be to protect national security and added: “Joe, you're fired.”

There is no need for Joe Biden to continue to have access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's security clearance and terminating his daily intelligence briefings - Trump said in a post on the social network Truth Social.

According to the US President, Biden “set a precedent” in 2021 by denying Trump himself access to national security information.

The head of the White House, referring to the report of Special Counsel Robert Hour, added that Biden suffers from a “poor memory” and even in his “best years, he cannot be trusted with classified information.

