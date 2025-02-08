ukenru
02:39 PM • 13864 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 62134 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 102057 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 105468 views

09:20 AM • 123006 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102172 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129187 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103525 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106138 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102576 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 88340 views
09:03 AM • 111635 views
09:59 AM • 106053 views
02:39 PM • 13864 views
09:20 AM • 123006 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129187 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162245 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152386 views
UNN Lite
02:48 PM • 3221 views
09:59 AM • 106053 views
09:03 AM • 111635 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138370 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140150 views
"He cannot be trusted": Trump revoked Biden's access to classified information

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51548 views

Donald Trump has canceled Joe Biden's access to classified information and daily intelligence briefings. The decision was justified by Biden's poor memory and the precedent he set in 2021.

President of the United States Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of his predecessor Joe Biden, citing his “poor memory.” This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN and the US President's account on the social network Truth Social.

Details

It is noted that Trump has deprived Biden of access to classified information and stopped his daily intelligence briefings. According to the president, his predecessor set a precedent in 2021 by limiting Trump's access to national security details. Trump said he considered this an unfair action.

CNN reports that at the conclusion, Trump said that his priority would be to protect national security and added: “Joe, you're fired.” 

There is no need for Joe Biden to continue to have access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's security clearance and terminating his daily intelligence briefings

- Trump said in a post on the social network Truth Social.

According to the US President, Biden “set a precedent” in 2021 by denying Trump himself access to national security information.

The head of the White House, referring to the report of Special Counsel Robert Hour, added that Biden suffers from a “poor memory” and even in his “best years, he cannot be trusted with classified information.

Recall

Three federal labor unions filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for giving DOGE access to sensitive Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising