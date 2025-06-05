$41.480.16
Trump restricted access of foreign students to Harvard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Donald Trump signed a decree banning the entry into the United States of most foreign students planning to study at Harvard. The reason is the accusation of the university in connection with Chinese researchers.

Trump restricted access of foreign students to Harvard

US President Donald Trump has signed an order banning the entry of most foreign students planning to study at Harvard University. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

The document states that entry is only allowed to those whose presence is deemed "in the interests of national security".

The order also instructs US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider revoking the visas of students already in the US. The order is valid for six months with the possibility of extension.

The Trump administration accuses Harvard of "improper management of programs for foreign students," including a lack of reporting on disciplinary violations and ties to Chinese researchers.

Addition

Last month, the US Department of Homeland Security tried to strip Harvard of its certification in the federal student visa database, but a court blocked the decision after a lawsuit by the university. In addition, the State Department has ordered embassies and consulates to conduct additional screening of anyone planning to visit Harvard, including students, faculty, guests, and tourists.

Reference

Harvard University is one of the leading higher education institutions in the United States, where more than 27% of students are foreigners. The university actively attracts students from all over the world and has a significant number of international programs.

Let us remind you

As reported by UNN, in April this year, the Donald Trump administration announced that Harvard may lose the right to enroll foreign students if it does not comply with the requirements for providing information on individual student visa holders.

The Trump Administration to Terminate Federal Contracts with Harvard University27.05.25, 16:08 • 2288 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
