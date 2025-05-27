$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Trump Administration to Terminate Federal Contracts with Harvard University

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

The Trump administration is terminating $100 million in federal contracts with Harvard University over allegations of racial discrimination and anti-Semitism. The White House is pressuring the university, demanding policy changes.

The Trump Administration to Terminate Federal Contracts with Harvard University

The administration of US President Donald Trump intends to cancel all federal contracts with Harvard University totaling $100 million. And this decision will be another round of escalation of the confrontation between the White House and the educational institution of the American Ivy League. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Federal Procurement Service Commissioner Josh Grunbaum, in a letter available to the publication, instructed federal agencies to review their contracts and terminate those they deem non-critical, and to choose other contractors for government orders if necessary.

The US General Services Administration (GSA) is assisting all federal agencies in reviewing the possibilities of terminating or transferring their federal government contracts with Harvard University and its affiliates. This review is in accordance with the Administration's directive that all federal services must steadfastly support and promote the strategic priorities of the agencies

- the letter reads.

The cost of the contracts was clarified by an official familiar with the situation, who spoke about the actions of the White House administration on condition of anonymity.

Grunbaum's letter states that Harvard continues to "engage in racial discrimination, including in the admissions process and in other areas of student life." And it is noted that the government "is aware of recent events at Harvard University related to anti-Semitic actions, which indicate a disturbing lack of concern for the safety and well-being of Jewish students."

The Trump administration has already taken steps to freeze funding and block Harvard's ability to educate foreign students. Harvard is the oldest and richest university in the US with a fund of $53 billion.

Von der Leyen called Trump's war on universities a "giant miscalculation" and urged scientists to choose Europe05.05.25, 13:52 • 5963 views

White House officials are putting pressure on educational institutions to introduce large-scale changes in their policies, which, according to university representatives, violate freedom of speech and their academic missions. Harvard is at the center of this Trump campaign. His administration has already suspended more than $2.6 billion in federal research funding for the university and said the school will not be able to obtain new funding.

The government demanded a number of changes in the educational institution's policy as a condition for continuing funding. He demanded that the university revise the management system, transform the system of attracting and hiring teachers. Harvard was also required to stop admitting foreign students, who, according to officials, are hostile to American values.

Let us remind you

The US government banned Harvard University from accepting foreign students for studies. This happened after disputes over the legality of the Department of Homeland Security's request for records.

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldEducation
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
