Trump receives warning of assassination threat from Iran

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was informed by US intelligence officials on Tuesday about alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him, Reuters reports citing his campaign headquarters, UNN reports.

President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on the real and concrete threats from Iran to assassinate him in order to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States - the campaign said in a statement.

According to intelligence reports, Iranian threats have "intensified over the past few months," and US officials are working to protect Trump and prevent him from influencing the election.

Later, Trump said on his Truth Social website that there were "great threats" to his life from Iran, adding that Iranian moves had failed, "but they will try again.

Iran has previously denied US accusations of interference in American affairs.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani man suspected of having ties to Iran pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly conspiring to assassinate a U.S. politician in response to the 2020 U.S. assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to a person familiar with the case, the defendant named Trump as a potential target, but did not conceive of the scheme as a plan to assassinate the former president.

Federal authorities are separately investigating an assassination attempt on Trump at his golf course in Florida in mid-September and the shooting of the Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. There has been no indication of Iranian involvement in any of these cases, Reuters notes.

Last week, U.S. government agencies said Iranian hackers sent emails with stolen material from the former Republican president's campaign to people involved in the campaign of then-Democratic President Joe Biden.

In August, the United States accused Iran of conducting cyber operations against the campaigns of both US presidential candidates. Iran has denied the allegations.

Tehran claims that Washington has been interfering in its affairs for decades, citing events ranging from a 1953 coup against the prime minister to the assassination of its military commander in 2020 by a US drone strike.

