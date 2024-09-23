Trump says he won't run for president in 2028 if he loses the election

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced that he will not run for president in 2028. This will be the case if he loses the election this year. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Full Measure program asked Trump whether he was going to run again in four years if he failed in November. The 78-year-old Republican candidate replied that he would not.

No, I don't think so. I think... it will happen. I don't see it at all. I hope we will succeed, - He said.

Recall

Donald Trump saidthat it would be inappropriate to hold a second debate on the 2024 elections, as voting has already begun. He also commented on Kamala Harris' intentions to hold the debate, calling it an attempt to improve her position.