Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ryan Root formally charged with attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Ryan Root formally charged with attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Ryan Routh, who was detained near Trump's golf club on September 15, was officially charged with attempting to assassinate the presidential candidate. He faces life in prison for this.

Ryan Ruth, who was detained on September 15 at the fence of Donald Trump's golf club with a machine gun in his hands, has been officially charged with attempting to assassinate the presidential candidate. This was reported by the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Justice will not tolerate the violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and bring to justice those who commit it. This must stop,

- said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Details

According to the BBC, Ryan Root had previously been charged with two weapons-related charges and faced up to 20 years in prison. He faces a life sentence on the charge of attempting to assassinate Trump.

Recall

On September 15 , a shooting took place near the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump , the former president was not injured.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
