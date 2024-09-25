Ryan Root formally charged with attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Ryan Ruth, who was detained on September 15 at the fence of Donald Trump's golf club with a machine gun in his hands, has been officially charged with attempting to assassinate the presidential candidate. This was reported by the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Justice will not tolerate the violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and bring to justice those who commit it. This must stop, - said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Details

According to the BBC, Ryan Root had previously been charged with two weapons-related charges and faced up to 20 years in prison. He faces a life sentence on the charge of attempting to assassinate Trump.

Recall

On September 15 , a shooting took place near the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump , the former president was not injured.