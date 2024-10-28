Trump plans to “rethink” Minsk agreements to end war in Ukraine - FT
The Financial Times reveals Trump's plans to resolve the war in Ukraine if he wins the election. The plan calls for the creation of demilitarized zones and the refusal to join NATO.
If he wins the US presidential election, Donald Trump may resort to "rethinking" the Minsk agreements to try to "freeze" the war in Ukraine. This was written by The Financial Times, reported by UNN.
The publication reveals Trump's radical global agenda if he returns to the White House.
An aide to the Republican candidate emphasizes that Trump, in particular, will act with "staggering speed" to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
It is expected that the war in Ukraine can be ended by creating autonomous and demilitarized zones on both sides of the border, but without Ukraine joining NATO.
The FT also added that Trump may propose a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine, which would be a "rethinking" of the Minsk agreements. This time, however, it is alleged that there may be consequences for violating the agreement.
In a conversation with journalists, Trump's adviser emphasized that the draft settlement he would propose would include enforcement mechanisms and consequences for violating the agreement, unlike the failed Minsk agreements.
Nevertheless, US presidential candidate Donald Trump is convinced that European troops, not NATO forces or UN peacekeepers, should guarantee the implementation of the agreement.
America will insist on two things. We will have neither men nor women in the enforcement mechanism. We are not paying for it. Europe pays for it
According to the FT, Trump's allies believe that Ukraine is losing the war, and therefore insisting on a settlement is "morally right.
Also , the Republican presidential candidate allegedly thinks that NATO membership is not an option for Ukraine in the short term. He believes that this issue could be postponed for several years to force Russia to the negotiating table.
We are freezing the conflict, Ukraine is not giving up any territory, they are not giving up their territorial claims, and we are negotiating with the understanding that there will probably be no final agreement until Putin is off the scene
Earlier , US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance said that Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine includes the creation of a demilitarized zone and Kyiv's refusal to join NATO.
