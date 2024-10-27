Ukraine is not afraid of Trump's election victory - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is not afraid of Donald Trump's victory in the US elections. According to him, both American parties support a just peace and continued military assistance to Ukraine.
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election is not terrible for Ukraine, because Democrats and Republicans want a just peace. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.
When asked whether he was afraid of Donald Trump's election victory, Yermak replied:
"We are not afraid, after almost three years of war, how can we be afraid? Of course, the US policy is of great importance to us, it is our main ally... We came back from the US with the confidence that none of the candidates is willing to let Putin win this war, and that military support will continue. Even Trump is talking about the need for a just peace. The Republican Party, although different from the Democratic Party, knows that we are under attack and cannot be defeated.
According to him, any American leader has no intention of contributing to the victory of an autocracy like Russia.
Recall
During a speech at a town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, presidential candidate Donald Trump said he gets along well with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and said the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened under his rule.