After the 250th anniversary of America's independence, US President Donald Trump is planning a multi-year mega-celebration. In particular, the "Great American States Fair", "Patriot Games", "Freedom Plane" and other events are planned, writes UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

The celebrations organized by Trump include the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Trump plans additional programs such as the "Great American States Fair," "Patriot Games," and the "Freedom Plane," inspired by the bicentennial "Freedom Train."

Trump's speech at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday evening marked the official start of the celebration and an opportunity to boast that congressional Republicans had passed his "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

This year, the president softly launched the 250th anniversary with a rare military parade honoring the army in Washington, D.C., which coincided with nationwide "No Kings" protests.

This fall will mark the birthdays of several more branches of the military, with celebrations also planned for the Marine Corps and Navy.

Trump said last night that his plans for the 250th anniversary include a UFC fight on the White House grounds.

Some of the planned events for America 250 are more about American pride, such as the America's Field Trip student excursion.

Trump wants his proposed sculpture park, dubbed the National Garden of American Heroes, to be ready by July 2026. Plans include life-size statues of figures such as Ronald Reagan, Whitney Houston, and Jackie Robinson — "all approved by Trump," as the Wall Street Journal reported.

As you know, we're going to have a big, big celebration — 250 years. In a way, I'm glad I missed that second term, because I wouldn't be your president for that. Can you imagine? I missed those four years. And now look what I have — Trump said at Arlington National Cemetery in late May.

US Citizen Protests

The celebrations come as Americans report record low levels of patriotic pride. Preparations for America's 250th anniversary of Independence have been underway since approximately 2016, during former President Obama's tenure.

Nationally, there are two main organizers: the White House 250 Task Force, led by Trump and established by executive order in his first week in office, and the Congressional America 250 Commission, which was established in 2016, is intended to be bipartisan, and is supported by a non-profit organization.

In addition to federal planning, expect state-level programs across the country. America250 donors include companies considered friendly to Trump, such as Amazon, Coinbase, and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and discussed Ukraine on Thursday evening, the same day the American leader spoke with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.