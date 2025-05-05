$41.590.00
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
06:29 AM • 5202 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

06:08 AM • 12037 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 87152 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 138797 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145735 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 94809 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 92295 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97931 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM • 66062 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM • 78157 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump ordered to reopen Alcatraz prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Donald Trump has ordered the restoration of Alcatraz to hold dangerous criminals there. He called it a symbol of law and order, despite the prison's closure in 1963.

Trump ordered to reopen Alcatraz prison

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had ordered the country's Federal Bureau of Prisons to restore and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay to "hold America's most ruthless and brutal criminals," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"Restore and reopen Alcatraz! - he wrote on the Truth Social platform. - When we were a more serious country, in the old days, we didn't hesitate to put the most dangerous criminals in jail and keep them away from those they could harm."

The federal prison of Alcatraz held such famous American criminals as Al Capone until it was closed in 1963. Now it is one of San Francisco's most popular tourist destinations.

"Today, I am instructing the Bureau of Prisons, in conjunction with the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security, to reopen a significantly expanded and rebuilt Alcatraz," Trump wrote.

Trump told reporters upon returning to the White House from Florida that the prison's reopening was "just my idea" and decided to act.

"It's a symbol of law and order," he said.

Alcatraz was declared America's most secure prison, given its island location, cold water, and strong currents. Officially, there has been no recorded successful escape from Alcatraz, although five inmates are considered "missing and presumed drowned."

Alcatraz was closed because it was too expensive to continue operating, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons website, largely due to its island location. Its operation was almost three times more expensive than any other federal prison, the bureau's website says.

Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and a Democratic lawmaker from California, downplayed the Republican president's plan.

"Alcatraz was closed as a federal prison more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and a major tourist attraction. The president's proposal is not serious," she wrote in a post on X.

Trump blamed "Biden's bad economy" for all the problems that have arisen in the US – NBC News04.05.25, 22:03 • 9844 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Truth Social
United States Department of Justice
Nancy Pelosi
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
San Francisco
Joe Biden
