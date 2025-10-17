Trump named the composition of the US delegation for negotiations with Russia on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump named the composition of the American delegation for negotiations with Russia on the war in Ukraine, scheduled for next week. This is reported by UNN.

According to him, US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will take part in the negotiations.

Trump also stated that there will be no World War III over Ukraine.

I think "Alaska" really set the stage. And it wasn't that long ago, but it set the stage. Understand, I found myself in this situation - I didn't start this war. This is Biden's business. And I came, and it was a complete mess. It could have led to World War III. That won't happen. - assured the US President.

He added that he is not against imposing new US sanctions against Russia, but now may not be the right time for such a decision.

Earlier, after a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump announced that a meeting of high-level advisers would take place next week.

