Трамп зустрівся з Ердоганом на саміті НАТО: обговорювали регіональні та двосторонні питання

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

US and Turkish Presidents discussed regional, global issues, and bilateral ties. The meeting took place at the NATO summit in The Hague, where the parties called for a peaceful settlement in Gaza and dialogue on Ukraine.

Трамп зустрівся з Ердоганом на саміті НАТО: обговорювали регіональні та двосторонні питання

The Presidents of the USA and Turkey discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.

UNN reports with reference to Anadolu Ajansı.

Details

US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met after a dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife in honor of the leaders and their spouses who participated in the summit of heads of state and government of NATO, which took place in The Hague.

According to Turkish media, Erdoğan welcomed the conclusion of the Israeli-Iranian ceasefire, "achieved thanks to the efforts of US President Trump", and called for a lasting peace, an end to the crisis in Gaza and dialogue on Ukraine, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan emphasized the significant potential for cooperation with the United States, particularly in the fields of energy, investment and defense, noting that the development of ties could help achieve a trade figure of 100 billion dollars.

Erdoğan and Trump stressed the importance of strengthening NATO and leading allies in the Alliance.

The two countries have great potential in various fields, especially in energy and investment, and that the development of cooperation in the defense industry will contribute to achieving a total trade volume of 100 billion dollars.

- the media convey the text of the conversation.

Recall

UNN previously reported: Turkish President condemned Israeli strikes on Iran, calling them a provocation. He believes that Netanyahu is leading the Middle East to disaster and called for an end to the aggression.

Ihor Telezhnikov

