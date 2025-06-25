Трамп зустрівся з Ердоганом на саміті НАТО: обговорювали регіональні та двосторонні питання

The Presidents of the USA and Turkey discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.

US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met after a dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife in honor of the leaders and their spouses who participated in the summit of heads of state and government of NATO, which took place in The Hague.

According to Turkish media, Erdoğan welcomed the conclusion of the Israeli-Iranian ceasefire, "achieved thanks to the efforts of US President Trump", and called for a lasting peace, an end to the crisis in Gaza and dialogue on Ukraine, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan emphasized the significant potential for cooperation with the United States, particularly in the fields of energy, investment and defense, noting that the development of ties could help achieve a trade figure of 100 billion dollars.

Erdoğan and Trump stressed the importance of strengthening NATO and leading allies in the Alliance.

