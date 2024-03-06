Trump meets with Musk amid search for presidential campaign funding

Former US President Donald Trump met with American billionaire Elon Musk as he searches for sponsors for his 2024 election campaign, the NYT reports, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Trump, Musk, and three other wealthy Republican backers met on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida.

The publication emphasizes that Trump and his team are actively trying to raise additional funds to finance the campaign for the US presidency. According to an insider close to Trump, the former president praised Musk to his allies and expressed hope for a soon-to-be personal meeting with him.

The publication notes that it is not yet clear whether Musk plans to finance Trump's campaign. However, it is known that the owner of Tesla and Space X does not support the candidacy of Trump's main rival, US President Joe Biden. A person close to Musk said on condition of anonymity that if he does support Trump, his views on immigration will be an important motivator, as Musk is in favor of tighter controls at the US borders.

Recall

During Super Tuesday in the United States, on March 5, United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their respective parties' primaries in 15 states.