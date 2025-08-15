US President Donald Trump has left the White House for a trip to Alaska for a summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and is expected to return to Washington around 4 a.m. local time, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X, writes UNN.

Trump is expected to depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.