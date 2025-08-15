$41.450.06
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
10952 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
13136 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
22141 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
22666 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 62171 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 97443 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 56443 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
August 14, 02:49 PM • 190685 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 01:54 PM • 207851 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
11:14 AM • 10984 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
09:48 AM • 22176 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 190704 views
Trump left the White House for a trip to the summit with Putin in Alaska - report

Kyiv • UNN

 1526 views

US President Donald Trump left the White House for a trip to Alaska for a summit with Vladimir Putin. His return to Washington is expected around 4 AM local time.

Trump left the White House for a trip to the summit with Putin in Alaska - report

US President Donald Trump has left the White House for a trip to Alaska for a summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and is expected to return to Washington around 4 a.m. local time, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X, writes UNN.

Trump has left the White House for travels to Alaska for Putin meeting. He is scheduled to return to DC around 4 a.m. (local time)

- wrote journalist Jennifer Jacobs.

"High stakes": Trump sent a message before the summit in Alaska15.08.25, 14:14 • 2366 views

Trump is expected to depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump